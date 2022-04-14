CORNWALL, Ontario – Canadian ‘70s Rock group the Stampeders are coming to Cornwall’s Aultsville Theatre on Friday, April 29.

In the 1970s the Stampeders were one of the preeminent Canadian bands on the music scene and toured more extensively in Canada and overseas than any other Canadian band at that time.

Seaway News spoke with lead guitarist Rich Dodson about what it was like to be back on the road after the pandemic.

“It is so good to be back on the road. I was getting sick of watching Netflix,” Dodson said. “We’re all going to have a good time. There’s going to be a mix of all of our favourite hits from our repertoire.”

Hear your favourite Stampeders songs like Wild Eyes, Carry Me, Oh My Lady, Devil You, Monday Morning Choo Choo, Minstrel Gypsy, Hit the Road Jack and of course Sweet City Woman.

“We’ll do all the hits and have fun with some of the new stuff,” said Dodson. “If you want to have some fun and get a taste of the 70s come on out.”

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Civic Complex Box Office: (613) 938-9400.