Toronto mayor tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at home

April 14, 2022 at 13 h 25 min
The Canadian Press

Toronto Mayor John Tory tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. 

Tory says he feels fine, describing his symptoms as “extremely mild.”  

In a statement, the mayor says he has spoken with the city’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, and is following her advice to isolate at home.

The mayor says he will continue to work from home and will be taking part in meetings remotely.

Tory says he has received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible for a fourth next month.

His office says Tory has been taking daily rapid tests as he regularly attends in-person events, and had tested negative Wednesday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.

