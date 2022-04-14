Toronto police seize 189kg of cocaine, 97kg of crystal methamphetamine

TORONTO — A 29-year-old man has been charged with drug trafficking offences after Toronto police say they seized large amounts of drugs earlier this month. 

Police say a total of 189 kilograms of cocaine and 97kg of crystal methamphetamine were seized during the investigation.

Investigators say the bust is the largest single-day seizure of drugs in the force’s history.

They say officers arrested the suspect on April 2 in the underground parking lot of a building near Yonge Street and The Esplanade in downtown Toronto. 

Police allege the accused had 50kg of cocaine in his possession when he was arrested

They say $50,000 in cash were also seized from the accused’s home and car that were in the same building. 

The man is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.

