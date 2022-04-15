Cornwall man arrested in relation to drug bust operation

April 15, 2022
Cornwall man arrested in relation to drug bust operation
Cornwall Police Service cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

Cornwall, ON – As a result of an ongoing investigation into opioid trafficking by the Cornwall Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police Joint Street Level Enforcement Team, one individual has been taken into custody through Joint-Force Operation Antagonist.

On April 13th, 2022, members of the Street Level Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a Lochiel Street residence, in addition to two vehicles. During the search, police located a quantity of Fentanyl, Hydromorphone, Morphine, Cocaine, and a quantity of Canadian currency. The estimated value of the seized drugs is approximately $2335.00.

During the investigation, Dominique Bourget, 41, of Cornwall was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance of the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance of the purpose of trafficking – Hydromorphone
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance of the purpose of trafficking – Morphine
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance of the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of property obtained by crime

He was released to appear in court on June 23rd, 2022.

The CPS and OPP are working diligently to combat drug trafficking within the City of Cornwall and surrounding areas and would like to remind residents about the dangers of using and selling illicit drugs. Anyone with information on illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact our anonymous tip line at 613-933-5000 ext. 2404 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.

