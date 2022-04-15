Spring storm that dumped heavy snow on Manitoba moves into Ontario

April 15, 2022 at 11 h 00 min
The Canadian Press

A fierce spring storm is taking aim at part of northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for areas near Big Trout Lake, Pickle Lake and Sandy Lake with up to 30 centimetres of snow in the forecast and winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

Blizzard conditions are expected to continue throughout the morning before tapering to flurries in the afternoon.

The weather agency recommends postponing any non-essential traffic, warning heavy and blowing snow will reduce visibility to near zero at times on highways.

Public Safety Canada is encouraging people to have an emergency kit ready with drinking water, food, medicine, a first aid kit and a flashlight.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve this evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2022. 

