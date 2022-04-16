Three charged with second-degree murder in death of Toronto man

April 15, 2022 at 20 h 49 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

Toronto Police say three people are facing charges in the death of a 31-year-old man.

They say Niagara Regional Police helped in arresting Adriana Desario, 20, of Oakville, Ont., Niki Kirimi, 18, of Toronto and 22-year-old Dawson Aguilera Jimenez, who is also from Toronto.

All three are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Daniel Hoffman.

Police say Hoffman was found dead in his home on Wednesday evening.

Investigators have not released a cause of death or disclosed whether Hoffman knew any of the accused.

The three appeared in court by video link Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2022.

