Ontario reports 23 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday and Saturday

April 16, 2022 at 15 h 52 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday and Saturday.

The province hadn’t updated its tally since Thursday because of the holiday.

The province reported 1,130 people hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, though some hospitals don’t report data on weekends and holidays.

It said 1,427 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, compared to 1,392 the day before.

The province says PCR testing detected 4,201 more cases of the virus Saturday, with a test positivity rate of 18.5 per cent, but access to the tests is limited.

The province’s panel of scientific advisers has used wastewater surveillance to peg the number of new daily cases at around 100,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2022.

