Power restored to over 188,000 in Ontario following heavy snow, winds

April 16, 2022 at 15 h 28 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Hydro One says 30,000 customers are without power after a week of storms that brought heavy snow and strong winds to parts of Ontario.

The utility says its crews were able to restore power to more than 188,000 homes.

It says the weather caused significant damage, including downed power lines, broken poles and fallen trees on lines. 

Environment Canada had issued wind warnings Friday.

Regions where outages continued Saturday include Bancroft, Fenelon Falls, Perth and Norfolk.

Hydro One says crews were on the scene of active outages working to get the power back on.

“Our highly-skilled crews have made steady progress restoring power as back-to-back storms caused significant damage to local infrastructure across Ontario,” said David Lebeter, chief operating officer at Hydro One, in a press release. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Ontario reports 23 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday and Saturday

TORONTO — Ontario reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday and Saturday. The province hadn't updated its tally since Thursday because…

Ontario COVID-19 cases fall but hospitalizations increase to 977 Sunday; 11 deaths
Ontario News

Ontario COVID-19 cases fall but hospitalizations increase to 977 Sunday; 11 deaths

TORONTO — Ontario reported 977 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, and 173 in intensive care. The…