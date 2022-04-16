Power restored to over 188,000 in Ontario following heavy snow, winds

TORONTO — Hydro One says 30,000 customers are without power after a week of storms that brought heavy snow and strong winds to parts of Ontario.

The utility says its crews were able to restore power to more than 188,000 homes.

It says the weather caused significant damage, including downed power lines, broken poles and fallen trees on lines.

Environment Canada had issued wind warnings Friday.

Regions where outages continued Saturday include Bancroft, Fenelon Falls, Perth and Norfolk.

Hydro One says crews were on the scene of active outages working to get the power back on.

“Our highly-skilled crews have made steady progress restoring power as back-to-back storms caused significant damage to local infrastructure across Ontario,” said David Lebeter, chief operating officer at Hydro One, in a press release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2022.