OHL Roundup: Storm snap Spitfires’ 14-game unbeaten streak with 5-2 win

April 17, 2022 at 2 h 41 min
The Canadian Press

GUELPH, Ont. — Valentin Zhugin potted two goals and assisted on another as the Guelph Storm snapped a 14-game Windsor Spitfires unbeaten streak with a 5-2 win Saturday in the OHL.

Zhugin scored the game-winning goal for the Storm (36-24-8) have now won four games straight.

Spitfires (44-17-7) goalie Xavier Medina made 39 saves in the loss.

Danny Zhilkin scored a goal and added an assist in the Guelph win.

COLTS 6 ICEDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Evan Vierling scored two goals and added an assist as Barrie (34-27-7) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over Niagara (22-42-4). Declan McDonnell also racked up three points for the Colts, with a goal and two assists.

FIREBIRDS 6 GREYHOUNDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Brennan Othmann scored four goals as Flint (42-21-5) beat Soo (39-22-7). By scoring four goals, Othmann hit the 50-goal mark on the season.

FRONTENACS 2 67’S 1 (SO)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Lucas Edmonds scored the only goal in the shootout to send Kingston (41-21-5) past Ottawa (28-31-9). Paul Ludwinski for the Frontenacs and Jack Beck for the 67’s scored the game’s only goals before the shootout.

SPIRIT 9 KNIGHTS 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Mitchell Smith racked up three assists and four points as Saignaw (24-43-1) demolished London (38-22-7). Dalton Duhart and Nick Wong each scored two goals in the Spirit victory.

ATTACK 3 RANGERS 2 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Colby Barlow scored 2:06 into overtime as Owen Sound (34-26-8) edged Kitchener (30-31-7). Servac Petrovsky scored at the 8:41 mark of the third period on the power play for the Attack to tie the game up a 2-2 and send it to overtime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2022.

