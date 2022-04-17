Spring Seminar Series Underway at Business Enterprise Centre

Cornwall, Ontario – The popular Spring Seminar Series has returned and local business owners are set to benefit.

“There has never been a more challenging time to be a small business owner,” says Shauna Baggs, Business Consultant with the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre. “Our seminars offer great information on a wide range of topics – all designed to help business owners adopt best practices.”

Succession Planning – April 26

The next webinar will be on the important topic of succession planning, to help small business owners plan for the day when they may wish to transition out of their business.

“Over time businesses gain equity yet many business owners do not know how to place a value on their business,” says Ms. Baggs. “We have an expert speaker who will outline the various ins and outs of this timely subject.”

The webinar will be led by Danielle Walsh of MNP. Ms. Walsh works with family businesses of all sizes, in all industries, as well as with non-family-owned businesses. She advises clients on management and ownership succession, family communication, governance, readying the next generation to take over, and exit strategies.

Register Today!

This month’s webinar will be presented virtually on the Zoom platform on April 26th, 2022 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm.

Who should attend:

Business owners looking to create a plan for retirement

Businesses owner looking to successfully pass down a family business

Businesses who want to be prepared if they receive an offer of sale

Each webinar is free and open to all to attend. To register for the free webinar, following this link:

Seminar Series

The 2022 Spring Seminar Series is a continuation of the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre’s popular series of seminars for entrepreneurs and those exploring the idea of entrepreneurship. The Spring Series kicked off in March with webinars on digital marketing and COVID-19 Financial Supports. Information on upcoming seminars can be found on the following page: