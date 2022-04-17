Toronto Blue Jays place starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu on 10-day injured list

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays added starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu to its 10-day injured list on Sunday

The team said the southpaw is dealing with “forearm inflammation” on his left arm.

Ryu, 35, was pulled after just four innings in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He lasted less than that in his first start of the season on April 10 when he allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas.

Ryu, who won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season, is in the third year of a $80-million, four-year contract with Toronto.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who was out with a right hamstring injury, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in time for Sunday’s series finale with Oakland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2022.