Toronto Blue Jays place starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu on 10-day injured list

April 17, 2022 at 18 h 16 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays added starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu to its 10-day injured list on Sunday

The team said the southpaw is dealing with “forearm inflammation” on his left arm.

Ryu, 35, was pulled after just four innings in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He lasted less than that in his first start of the season on April 10 when he allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas.

Ryu, who won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season, is in the third year of a $80-million, four-year contract with Toronto.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who was out with a right hamstring injury, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in time for Sunday’s series finale with Oakland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Guard Armoni Brooks plays his way to a multi-year deal with Toronto Raptors
Ontario News

Guard Armoni Brooks plays his way to a multi-year deal with Toronto Raptors

TORONTO — Armoni Brooks has earned a multi-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. The six-foot-three,…

Ontario News

Blue Jays use historic opening day comeback to beat Rangers

TORONTO (AP) — Finally back for opening day — and in a full house, at that — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays tapped into their…

Blue Jays announce opening day 28-man roster, put Borucki and Pearson on injured list
Ontario News

Blue Jays announce opening day 28-man roster, put Borucki and Pearson on injured list

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays announced their 28-man active roster ahead of Opening Day on Thursday…