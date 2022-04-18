Arcade Fire to appear as musical guests on ‘Saturday Night Live’ for fifth time

April 18, 2022 at 17 h 18 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Arcade Fire to appear as musical guests on ‘Saturday Night Live’ for fifth time

TORONTO — Arcade Fire is going for five on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Montreal rockers have been announced as the musical guest on the May 7 show hosted by actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

It’s the fifth time they’ve played the show under their own name, and the sixth if you count when they were the backing band for Mick Jagger in 2012, a role they shared that night with Foo Fighters.

That puts them among an elite group of musical guests who’ve hit the “SNL” stage at least five times, including Miley Cyrus, James Taylor, Kanye West, Rihanna and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Fellow Canadian Neil Young has played the show four times, while Paul Simon has been the musical guest an astounding 14 times over his career.

Arcade Fire is getting ready to roll out their new album “WE,” which will be released the day before their “SNL” appearance.

The band also recently announced they will replace Foo Fighters at Montreal’s Osheaga festival on July 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Sunwing flights delayed due to ‘network-wide’ issue

TORONTO — Sunwing Airlines Inc. says a network-wide system issue is causing delays for "a number" of its flights, and hampering check-in…

Ontario News

Ontario reports 1,301 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 202 in ICU

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 1,301 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, about 19 per cent higher…