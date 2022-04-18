Local club wants to help you move forward in 2022

CORNWALL – It’s been a long two years of pandemic protocols, your best fitness intentions are fading, and you’re seriously concerned if you’re going to be able to accomplish all those goals you set your mind to at the stroke of midnight back on New Year’s Eve.

Or maybe, you’re still going strong but want to ensure you stay on track.

The Cornwall Multisport Club could be just the ticket for you to be able to move forward in 2022 to feel a sense of pride and accomplishment.

Home to approximately 200 members, from Ironman athletes to Learn-to-Run graduates, the multisport club offers a multitude of events, training opportunities, social activities, plus ways to connect with like-minded individuals and families. While many people might associate it only with running, numerous cycling and swimming events ensure it maintains a well-rounded approach to fitness.

“While our club is home to a number of stellar athletes who’ve participated in high-profile events like the Boston Marathon or various Ironman competitions,” said Peter Moody, club president, “our primary goal is to help encourage people to become more physically active while enjoying themselves.

“Our mandate is to have fun, make new friends who share common interests and motivate each other.”

Club events kick-offed with the popular Family Day Run earlier this year. The next gathering will be the Spring Social, which will take place at Schnitzels after the St. Lawrence Marathon, on April 30. Following in short order will be the Spring Duathlon, taking place on May 7, as well as the Victoria Day Chase, on May 23.

Other upcoming events include the CMC Kids Day, July 9; Jumble Run, July 13; Open Water Swim Race, July 29; Labour Day Chase, Sept. 5; Fall Duathlon, Sept. 13; Fall Trail Run, Oct. 8; Fall Road Race, Oct. 29, plus the annual Winter Party/AGM/Awards night on Nov. 26. The club also offers the monthly Frozen Sole races from October-March, on the third Sunday of each month.

“We also offer numerous training opportunities,” added Moody. “Come the end of April, Monday night duathlons will be held in St. Andrew’s West, and once the St. Lawrence River warms up, there are open water swims on Friday afternoons, beginning at the end of June.

“Club members are also encouraged to meet up together during the week based on availability and initiative. Currently, some members meet on late Wednesday afternoons for speed work-outs, and they are also encouraged to post on our Facebook group to meet up with others for runs.”

Speaking of Facebook, club members also receive access to this social media group, as well as receiving sponsor discounts and eligibility for year-end awards. There are tentative plans, depending on volunteer availability, to hold a Learn to Run program towards the end of summer.

“The Cornwall Multisport Club is an amazing group of people of all ages. They love to be active, encourage and support newcomers, and have a blast while doing it. I’d encourage anyone interested in learning more to contact us,” Moody said.