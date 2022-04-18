OHL Roundup: Generals use shootout to top Bulldogs 5-4 on final day of regular season

OSHAWA, Ont. — Luke Torrance and Ryan Stepien each scored in the shootout to lead the Oshawa Generals to a 5-4 win over the North Bay Battalion on the final day of the OHL regular season Sunday.

Torrance also assisted on a goal during regular play as Thomas Stewart scored two goals for the Generals (30-31-7).

North Bay (43-18-7) winger Matvey Petrov scored his 40th goal of the season to even the score at 4-4 with 53 seconds left to play in regulation and send it to overtime.

The loss was just the second North Bay suffered in its last 10 games.

The Battalion enter the post-season as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will see the seventh-seeded Ottawa 67’s in the first round of the playoffs, beginning April 21.

Oshawa is locked in as the No. 6 seed in the East and it will square off against the No. 3 Kingston Frontenacs starting April 22.

BULLDOGS 10 OTTERS 2

ERIE, Pa. — George Diaco scored four goals as Hamilton (51-12-5) demolished Erie (27-37-4). Half the Bulldogs’ goals came in the second period alone when Diaco scored two of his goals.

PETES 6 FRONTENACS 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Emmett Sproule notched a pair of goals and assists as Peterborough (29-33-6) doubled-up Kingston (41-22-5). Tucker Robertson also scored two goals in the win.

KNIGHTS 1 STING 0

LONDON, Ont. — Owen Flores made 31 stops to pick up the shutout and help London (38-22-7) hold on against Sarnia (27-36-5). Cody Morgan scored the game’s only goal, his 30th this season, for the Knights. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2022.

