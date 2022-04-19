S&P/TSX composite edges higher Monday with help from commodities stocks

TORONTO — Gains in the energy and mining sectors helped Canada’s main stock index edge slightly higher on Monday against the backdrop of rising prices for commodities like oil, natural gas and gold.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 22.71 points at 21,878.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.54 points at 34,411.69. The S&P 500 index was down 0.90 points at 4,391.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.72 points at 13,332.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.25 cents US compared with 79.36 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was up US$1.23 at US$107.61 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 52 cents US$7.82 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$11.50 at US$1,986.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.

