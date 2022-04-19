Spring snowstorm expected to hit southern Ontario, up to eight centimetres expected

April 18, 2022 at 20 h 04 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A spring snowstorm is expected to hit most of southern Ontario this evening through early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for the area today due to anticipated snowfall. 

A stretch of southern Ontario, including parts of the Greater Toronto Area, London, Hamilton, Windsor and Peterborough, is expected to receive between four and eight centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada says snowfall rates can hit peaks of to up to three centimetres per hour.

The national weather agency says the storm will start with rain before changing over to snow.

It says drivers should be cautious as visibility may suddenly be reduced due to heavy snow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Spring storm that dumped heavy snow on Manitoba moves into Ontario

A fierce spring storm is taking aim at part of northwestern Ontario. Environment Canada has issued winter…

Ontario launches new plan to prepare for health emergencies, including new bill
Ontario News

Ontario launches new plan to prepare for health emergencies, including new bill

TORONTO — Ontario plans to recruit more nurses for underserved communities, boost the pay of personal…

Ontario News

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario jump 20 per cent from previous day

The number of people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals went up 20 per cent Tuesday from the previous…