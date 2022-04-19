Alabama receiver John Metchie III moves atop Scouting Bureau rankings

TORONTO — Receiver John Metchie III of the Alabama Crimson Tide moved atop the CFL Scouting Bureau’s final list Tuesday of the top-20 prospects for the league’s 2022 draft.

Metchie, of Brampton, Ont., wasn’t on the bureau’s winter list released earlier this year as he still had university eligibility. However, Metchie has since opted to skip his senior season at Alabama and declare for the 2022 NFL draft, which will be held later this month.

Metchie moved ahead of Ottawa’s Jesse Luketa, a linebacker at Penn State who topped the winter rankings. Luketa is also eligible for this year’s NFL draft.

Metchie had a team-high 96 catches last season for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He finishes his career at Alabama with 155 receptions for 2,081 yards and 14 TDs and in 2020 helped the Tide capture an NCAA title.

Metchie was presented the Jon Cornish Trophy last season as the top Canadian player in NCAA football. He’s a finalist for this year’s honour.

Tyrell Richards of Brampton moved up one spot into third overall. Richards last played football at Syracuse University in 2020 but performed very well at the league’s national combine last month.

Also moving up was Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford, who was ranked at No. 4. The native of Niagara Falls, Ont., was sixth on the winter list.

Twins Jalen and Tyson Philpot, both receivers at the University of Calgary, continue to remain in the top-10, standing fifth and sixth, respectively.

Western defensive lineman Deionte Knight, Coastal Carolina defensive back Enock Makonzo, Waterloo defensive back Tyrell Ford and Saskatchewan offensive lineman Noah Zerr round out the top-10.

The CFL draft will be held May 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.