Charge laid after woman allegedly pushed onto subway tracks in Toronto

TORONTO — Police say they’ve made an arrest in a case where they’ve alleged a woman pushed another woman onto the subway tracks at Toronto’s Bloor-Yonge station.

Investigators say a 39-year-old woman was walking on the platform just after 9 p.m. Sunday when she was pushed.

They say she was seriously injured in the fall.

They issued a description of the suspect and early Monday evening, a woman was arrested at Finch GO Station.

Edith Frayne, 45, of Toronto is charged with attempted murder.

She will appear in court Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version gave an incorrect name, Yonge-Bloor, for the subway station.