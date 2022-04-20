Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,018.82, up 140.41 points.)

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.4 per cent, to $2.40 on 8.2 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up $1.54, or 1.1 per cent, to $138.72 on 8.1 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down seven cents, or one per cent, to $6.64 on seven million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $84.50 on 6.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 24 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $42.97 on 5.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $22.65 on 5.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up 82 cents or 3.5 per cent to $23.94. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says mask mandates for air travel remain firmly in place, even as major airlines south of the border drop the requirement for passengers and crews. On Monday, a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit, prompting all seven of America’s largest airlines to repeal rules that customers and staff wear face coverings, effective immediately. Some specified that masks remain mandatory for certain international flights or locations, depending on local protocols. Trudeau and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra reiterated separately on Tuesday that masks are still required on all flights that arrive in or depart from Canada. Canadian airlines also confirmed their mask requirements remain in place, though WestJet said the change down south “highlights the need for harmonization and consistency” across borders to eliminate confusion for customers. Air Canada said that while mask rules are still in force, measures abroad are being “safely lifted” for a range of activities and that Canadian policies should align with other fields and jurisdictions.

Sunwing Airlines Inc. — Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights. The Toronto-based company says about 15 out of the more than 40 scheduled flights have been processed since the technical issue first surfaced. Sunwing says its check-in systems provider continues to experience a system outage. It says Airline Choice is working with relevant authorities to find a solution as soon as possible and is processing flights manually, subject to airport restrictions, curfews and required crew reassignments. Some of the planes are waiting to return to Canada, which has delayed the start of vacations for other travellers. Sunwing apologized to passengers “whose travel plans have been impacted” and urged them to sign up for flight alerts on its website at Sunwing.ca.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.