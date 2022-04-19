Ontario takes step to bring all-day, two-way GO service to Greater Golden Horseshoe

The Canadian Press

The Ontario government says it is one step closer to bringing two-way, all-day commuter train service to the Greater Golden Horseshoe region that includes Toronto and Hamilton.

The province says it has awarded a contract to work on design, schedule optimization and key initial construction work for the GO Transit expansion project.

It says ONxpress Transportation Partners will work with the provincial transit agency Metrolinx in a 24-month development phase.

The province says this phase will include the delivery of overhead electrification, a new electric train fleet, upgraded train control systems, and expanded tracks and structures along rail corridors.

The province says construction is set to start in 2023 and service increases could begin by 2025 or 2026.

The government says the expansion project will build 200 kilometres of new track and electrify more than 600 kilometres of existing track for its GO Transit rail network.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.

