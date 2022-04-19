REQUEST FOR PUBLIC ASSISTANCE

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for the public’s assistance in order to identify a suspect involved in a robbery at a Montreal Road business on March 21st, 2022 at approximately 8:20pm. The suspect is described as follows:

Mid 20’s to 30 years of age

Thin build

Approximately 6 feet tall

Wearing red pants, black coat with fur, with a black toque covering a green ball cap

Anyone with information on this investigation or who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Constable Matthew Dupuis at (613) 933-5000 ext. 2755 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.