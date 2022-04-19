Three dead, others injured, in Highway 401 crash in Ontario

April 19, 2022 at 3 h 03 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

BROCKVILLE, Ont. — Provincial police are confirming three people have died in a collision between a semi and a passenger vehicle on Highway 401.

Police say it happened early Monday evening just east of Maitland, in Augusta Township.

Two other people were transported to hospital, but police said they did not know the extent of their injuries.

An OPP Technical Collision Investigation team has been called to the scene.

An eastbound section of Highway 401 in the vicinity was closed off after the crash.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage of it to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario to permanently set speed limits on some highway sections at 110 km/h
Ontario News

Ontario to permanently set speed limits on some highway sections at 110 km/h

Ontario is keeping speed limits of 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways. The…

Ontario News

Toronto, Montreal-area students ID’d as victims in southern Ontario highway crash

QUINTE WEST, Ont. — Police say five students from India have been identified as the victims of a fatal…

Five dead in southern Ontario highway crash between truck and van
Ontario News

Five dead in southern Ontario highway crash between truck and van

QUINTE WEST, Ont. — Provincial police say five people have died after a van and a tractor trailer collided…