Tribe collaborates with ARC to install smoke detectors

April 19, 2022 — Changed at 11 h 25 min on April 19, 2022
Provided by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
AKWESASNE — On Friday, Onerahtókha/April 15, 2022 the Office of Emergency Management and Safety (OEMS), alongside the American Red Cross, teamed up to install smoke detectors in homes throughout the southern portion of the Akwesasne community. Community members were asked to fill out a brief survey and were able to request to have new smoke detectors installed at no cost. Volunteers joined OEMS and American Red Cross to install the smoke detectors and brush Akwesashro:non up on their home fire safety and emergency preparedness.

Niawen:kowa/Thank you very much, to the Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross for helping to keep our community safe. An additional installation date will be rescheduled for those that registered but weren’t able to be home. (Date to be determined) For more information, please contact Emergency Preparedness Manager, Nolan Jacobs at (518) 333-6702.

