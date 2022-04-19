Winter weather travel advisory issued for parts of southern Ontario due to snow

April 19, 2022 at 9 h 03 min
The Canadian Press

A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for parts of southern Ontario, although it has been lifted for the Greater Toronto Area, London, Hamilton, Windsor and Peterborough.

A spring snowstorm is forecasted to drop up to 10 centimetres of snow.

The advisory stretches from the Kingston region to the Quebec border.

Environment Canada says snowfall rates can hit peaks of up to three centimetres per hour.

However, it adds above freezing temperatures may limit snowfall accumulations.

The national weather agency is warning of potential reduced visibility on roadways, and advises both drivers and pedestrians to take extra care given the weather conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.

