Four charged in fatal Toronto hit-and-run crash; police say more arrests expected

April 20, 2022 at 20 h 18 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Four men have been charged and police say more arrests could be made in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 30-year-old woman in downtown Toronto.

Police say the woman was in the southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue at King Street West when she was struck by a speeding vehicle around 3:15 a.m. on April 14.

They say the driver sped away from the scene. The woman was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Police say three men – 41-year-old Sinesha Bogojevic, 44-year-old Milorad Nikolic, and 37-year-old Zachariasz Billik – were arrested and charged Tuesday with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, mischief and obstructing police.

They say a fourth man – 42-year-old Ertug Direk, the alleged driver – surrendered to police the same day and was charged with the same offences, as well as dangerous operation causing death.

Police say they believe several parties helped the alleged driver after the collision, and other arrests are expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

