Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,998.38, down 20.44 points.)

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 10.4 per cent, to $2.65 on 11.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 3.6 per cent, to $6.88 on 8.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down nine cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $26.79 on 7.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $43.17 on 6.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down three cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $58.54 on six million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $22.82 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Up $2.28 or 3.1 per cent to $76.07. Rogers Communications Inc. says it will make more money than expected this year and is still “on track” to close its $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. by the end of the quarter. Rogers said Wednesday it earned a first-quarter profit of $392 million, up from $361 million a year earlier. Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said in a statement that the company is raising its guidance to reflect its “improved outlook” based on strong results across all businesses. The Toronto-based telecommunications company raised its guidance for total service revenue growth, saying it now expects it to grow six to eight per cent this year compared with an earlier forecast for growth between four and six per cent. The cable, wireless and media company said its net income amounted to 77 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 70 cents per diluted share in the first three months of 2021. Revenue totalled $3.62 billion, up from $3.49 billion a year earlier.

Sunwing Airlines Inc. — Canadians stranded in sun destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America due to a data security breach affecting Sunwing Airlines Inc. say the situation on the ground is still one of chaos and confusion. Toronto-based Sunwing said Wednesday it continues to check in passengers manually after the server networks belonging to its third-party service provider, Airline Choice, were compromised earlier this week. The disruption has grounded flights and left thousands of travellers languishing in airports at the start and end of their vacations. Sunwing said it has subcontracted aircraft from other airlines, including WestJet, AirTransat and Nolinor Aviation, to help relieve the backlog at some airports. The airline continues to offer affected customers the ability to make a one-time change to their departure date with no fees, for flights scheduled between April 19 and 22. But Toronto resident Ruppi Rana said there is so little information available to passengers that it’s difficult to decide what to do.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.