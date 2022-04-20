Ontario reports 1,662 people in hospital with COVID-19, 203 in ICU

April 20, 2022 at 14 h 59 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 1,662 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, up nearly 12 per cent from the previous day.

The province is also reporting 203 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, a slight decrease from 206 on Tuesday. 

The province recorded 28 new deaths from the virus.

There are 1,073 new COVID-19 cases logged today, but the province says the count may be low due to service degradation in its case and contact management system.

Access to PCR testing is also restricted, and the scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said wastewater surveillance suggests the province is seeing between 100,000 and 120,000 new cases each day.

The test positivity rate is 16.8 today.

Nearly 23 per cent of Ontario’s long-term care homes are currently reporting an active COVID-19 outbreak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.

