Rogers Communications reports $392M first-quarter profit, raises guidance

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. said it earned a first-quarter profit of $392 million, up from $361 million a year earlier, and raised its guidance for the year.

Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said Wednesday the company delivered strong results across all of its businesses.

“We are very confident about the opportunities ahead, driven by the exceptional quality of our assets and the dedicated efforts of the Rogers team,” Staffieri said in a statement.

“As a result, we are increasing Rogers’ 2022 service revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow guidance to reflect our improved outlook, ahead of further growth associated with the Shaw transaction.”

The cable, wireless and media company said its net income amounted to 77 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 70 cents per diluted share in the first three months of 2021.

Revenue totalled $3.62 billion, up from $3.49 billion a year earlier.

Rogers said the increase came as wireless service revenue rose seven per cent in the quarter mainly as a result of higher roaming revenue associated with significantly greater travel as COVID-19-related global travel restrictions eased.

A larger postpaid mobile phone subscriber base also contributed to the increase.

Wireless equipment revenue fell 10 per cent, as a result of fewer device upgrades by existing subscribers and fewer of its new subscribers purchasing devices.

Cable service revenue rose one per cent, while media revenue increased 10 per cent, boosted by higher sports-related revenue.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers said it earned 91 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 77 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

In its outlook, Rogers raised its guidance for total service revenue growth in 2022. The company said it now expects it to grow six to eight per cent this year compared with an earlier forecast for growth between four and six per cent.

The company also increased its expectations for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. They are now expected to increase eight to 10 per cent compared with earlier guidance for growth between six and eight per cent.

Free cash flow for the year is now expected to be between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion, up from earlier guidance for between $1.8 billion and $2 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)