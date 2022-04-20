Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes to receive Juno’s international achievement award

April 20, 2022 — Changed at 12 h 42 min on April 20, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes will make a special appearance at next month’s Juno Awards, where he will receive an international achievement award for his global impact on music.

The award recognizes Canadian artists who have attained exemplary success on the world stage, not only as chart-toppers but as performers who have raised the profile of Canadian music around the world.

The Pickering, Ont.-born Mendes is an 11-time Juno Award winner and multiple Grammy nominee.

In a statement, the “Treat You Better” singer said accepting the award will be a “surreal” moment, calling it a tremendous honour to be recognized for his work not only in Canada, but around the world.

Previous international achievement award honourees include Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams, Celine Dion, Drake, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain.

The Junos will be handed out in Toronto on May 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Ontario reports 1,662 people in hospital with COVID-19, 203 in ICU

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 1,662 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, up nearly 12 per cent…

Ontario News

Sunwing Airlines says outage caused by ‘compromise’ of check-in systems provider

TORONTO — Sunwing Airlines Inc. says a technical problem that has grounded flights and stranded thousands…