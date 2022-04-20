S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.74 points at 21,982.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 232.11 points at 35,143.31. The S&P 500 index was up 2.55 points at 4,464.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 133.52 points at 13,486.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.06 cents US compared with 79.21 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude contract was up 27 cents at US$102.32 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 29 cents at US$6.88 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$2.90 at US$1,956.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)