Sunwing Airlines says outage caused by ‘compromise’ of check-in systems provider

April 20, 2022 at 14 h 29 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Sunwing Airlines Inc. says a technical problem that has grounded flights and stranded thousands of passengers is due to a “compromise” of its server network.

The Toronto-based company says the issue affected its check-in system through its third-party service provider, Airline Choice.

Sunwing says Airline Choice continues to work on resolving the technical issue, which caused a system-wide outage.

The disruption has left many travellers languishing in airports at the start and end of vacations largely to sun destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. 

Sunwing says it’s manually processing flights and working with other airlines to source additional aircraft to relieve the backlog in some airports. 

The company says the server issue has impacted several carriers globally, highlighting the mass disruption a cyberattack can have on the airline industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

