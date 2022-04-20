Tribe Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases: 7 Total Active

APRIL 18, 2022 – AKWESASNE: The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team reported 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the southern portion of Akwesasne over a four (4) day period — from April 14, 2022 to April 18, 2022. Eight (8)

cases have completed their five-day isolation period however, there remain seven (7) active cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction. The active cases include two (2) children between the ages of 5 to 11-years old, and 13 community members over the age of 18.

The rise in COVID-19 cases is an indication that the virus has not gone away and remains an ongoing threat to public health. As a result, we continue to encourage individuals

who remain unvaccinated to please choose to protect yourself and those you love by getting the COVID-19 Vaccine.

We kindly ask that you continue to respect an individual’s decision to wear a mask or not. Individuals may need to wear a mask due to an underlying medical condition or

their personal vaccination status. There are also some locations that continue to require masks due to federal or tribal regulations.

COVID-19 TESTING CLINIC — MONDAYS:

COVID-19 PCR Testing is available on Mondays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Health Service’s testing garage located at 404 State Route 37. Please use the gravel road across from McGee Road.

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a FREE PCR or Rapid Molecular test by contacting Mountain Medical at the following locations on Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Mountain Medical Urgent Care (Malone) 3372 State Route 11 Tel: (518) 521-3322

Urgent Care Mountain Medical (Massena) 2 Hospital Drive Tel: (315) 705-0700

COVID-19 HOME TEST KITS — TUESDAYS:

COVID-19 Home Test Kits are being distributed at no cost from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays at the clinic’s main campus. Community members are asked to go inside

the building to receive either the BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Self Kit or the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test. Individuals who test positive are asked to self-report positive results to St. Lawrence County Public Health at (315) 386-2325,

SRMT Contact Tracers at (518) 333-0230, or Franklin County Public Health at https://bit.ly/3njGiRa.

Positive cases should provide notification to individuals who may have been potentially exposed.

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC — WEDNESDAYS:

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is being held at the tribal clinic’s main campus located at 404 State Route 37. The weekly vaccine clinic is open to all individuals over the age of 5-years old from 9:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. No appointment is needed.

A second COVID-19 Vaccine Booster is now available during the Wednesday Walk-in Vaccine Clinic or by appointment by calling (518) 358-3142. The second booster is available for individuals who are 50-years old or more and those over the age of 12 years with an immunocompromised condition.