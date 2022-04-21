CFL reschedules Edmonton Elks-Saskatchewan Roughriders regular-season contest

April 21, 2022 at 19 h 28 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The CFL announced Thursday a regular-season game between the Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders will be played a day earlier than originally scheduled.

The Elks were slated to host Saskatchewan on Aug. 14. That contest now will be played Aug. 13 and start at 10 p.m. ET.

The CFL also announced the Saskatchewan-Toronto regular-season matchup July 16 in Wolfville, N.S., will begin at 2 p.m. ET. Later that day, the Ottawa Redblacks-Hamilton Tiger-Cats will kick off at 5 p.m. ET.

There were also time changes involving two exhibition contests.

The Montreal Alouettes-Hamilton game May 28 has been updated to 7 p.m. ET, while the June 3 contest between the Ottawa and Montreal will kick off at 7 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.

