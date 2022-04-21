CPS POLICE AUCTION RETURNS VIRTUALLY

APRIL 20, 2022

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is pleased to announce the return of the Annual Police Auction.

Since returning in 2020, the event has shifted to a virtual auction. This year’s auction will once again take place online, with bidding opening on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 at 12:00 pm and ending Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 at 8:00 pm.

Interested bidders can view the online catalog of items in advance of the bidding by clicking here.

Some of the items being auctioned include:

E-Bikes

Coleman Canoe

Compressor

Bicycles

Power & Hand Tools

Snow Blower

Trolling Motor

Foreign Currency

Gold Jewellery

These items are all seized, lost or stolen items that have never been claimed. The proceeds from the auction are retained by the Cornwall Police Services Board to distribute in the interest of the public. In previous years, proceeds from the auction have been given to various local agencies, to benefit youth in our community or victims of crime.