Lodin scores a pair, including late game-winner, to lift Senators to win over Marlies

April 21, 2022 at 3 h 13 min
The Canadian Press

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Viktor Lodin scored the game-winning goal with 79 seconds left in regulation to lift the Belleville Senators to a 5-4 win over the Toronto Marlies in American Hockey League play Wednesday night. 

It was Lodin’s second goal of the night. Mark Kastelic, Cole Reinhardt and Lassi Thomson also scored for Belleville (38-27-4-0).

Nick Robertson scored twice for the visiting Marlies (35-28-3-1). Joey Anderson and Brett Seney had the other Toronto goals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022. 

