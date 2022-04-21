Montrealer among five dead after small plane crashes into soda truck in Haiti

April 21, 2022 at 3 h 44 min
Reading time: 1 min
Evens Sanon, The Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A Montrealer is among the five victims of a plane crash in Haiti.

Paule Robitaille, a member of the Quebec Liberal Party, says she learned of the death of Gamaniel Valcin on Wednesday.

Her message was published after the announcement of the crash of a small plane in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.

The plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in the community of Carrefour and hit a truck transporting soda bottles.

Pierre Belamy Samedi, a police commissioner for that region, said a total of five people were aboard the plane.

Haiti’s National Civil Aviation Office identified the plane as a Cessna 207 but no further details were immediately available.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted that he was saddened by the crash and offered his sympathies to the relatives of those who died.

— With a file from The Canadian Press

