Ontario Exploring Increase to Compensation for Injured Workers

TORONTO April 20, 2022 — The Ontario government is working for workers by directing the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) to explore an increase in compensation for workers who become injured or ill on the job. The plan to raise benefits would direct more money to injured workers and families, while minimizing the impact on the Board’s financial health and employers’ premium rates.

“Under our government, the WSIB has been brought to its strongest financial position in history,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “Exploring an increase in compensation of up to 90 per cent is just one of a series of historic steps we are taking to support injured workers in our province, as we continue to drive change at the Board to ensure it is working for workers and employers.”

Currently, the WSIB provides injured workers with payments equal to 85 per cent of their preaccident take-home pay. The government and the Board are exploring raising this compensation up to 90 per cent. For an injured worker who earns $60,000 a year, this increase could mean an additional $2,315 per year.

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Act would need to be amended to set a new compensation rate based on the finalized plan.

“Our job is to help people recover and return to work, but not everyone can do that right away. While someone is healing they shouldn’t have to worry about putting food on the table,” said Jeffery Lang, President and CEO of the WSIB. “We will take a balanced approach that increases support for people while keeping premium rates affordable and predictable.”

Exploring an increase in compensation for injured workers is part of the government’s ambitious plan to support, protect and attract workers, making Ontario the best place to live, work and raise a family. This includes passing new legislation that increases the maximum workplace health and safety fines for businesses that fail to protect their workers.

QUICK FACTS

• The WSIB provides loss of earnings, health care and other benefits to workers and their survivors, and assists in early, safe return to work for workers injured on the job or made ill by an occupational disease.

• The government’s recent changes allow the WSIB to distribute up to $1.5 billion in

surplus funds back to 300,000 safe employers so that they can recover from the impacts of the pandemic, grow their businesses, create new jobs, and invest in health and safety.

• This is the first surplus distribution in the province’s history and builds on the $2.4 billion that has already been given back to employers through premium reductions, while maintaining benefits for injured workers.

• The WSIB is an independent agency that is entirely funded by employers, covering over five million workers across Ontario.