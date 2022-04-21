Ontario NDP promises to cover prescription birth control under OHIP

April 21, 2022 at 13 h 50 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Ontario NDP is promising that the province would fully cover prescription contraception if the party wins the June 2 election.

Leader Andrea Horwath says people are struggling with a high cost of living, and shouldn’t have to shell out $30 a month for birth control.

Horwath says her plan would cover all prescription contraception, including emergency birth control such as Plan B, the pill, intrauterine devices, implants, shots, patches and rings.

OHIP already covers vasectomies and tubal ligations.

She didn’t divulge the price tag for the plan, but says the NDP will be releasing a fully costed platform.

Horwath says she will have more announcements to make about pharmacare during the election campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Uber to drop mask mandate in most of Canada, but still recommends wearing one
Ontario News

Uber to drop mask mandate in most of Canada, but still recommends wearing one

TORONTO — Uber is dropping its mask mandate for customers and drivers in most of Canada, but says they…

Ontario News

Online vet services help to alleviate stress caused by COVID surge in pet ownership

TORONTO — COVID-19 brought hardship to much of Canada's pet industry as kennels sat empty and owners…