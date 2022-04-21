St. Lawrence College extends mask mandate, drops other COVID-19 protocols

April 21, 2022 — Changed at 9 h 22 min on April 21, 2022
April 21, 2022

St. Lawrence College (SLC) confirmed today that masks will continue to be required to be worn by anyone accessing college campuses or facilities, until further notice. Other COVID-19 protocols such as controlled entrances and showing proof of vaccination upon entry are being dropped effective May 1.

“Our students and our college community have been incredible during the pandemic, in the respect and care they have shown for our shared health.” says SLC President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt. “This short-term extension of our mask mandate will help ensure our spring semester starts with as little disruption as possible as we are welcoming more students back to in-person learning and our campuses are returning to pre-pandemic levels of activity.”

The college will visit whether masks are required past the end of May in a few weeks. Anyone coming to campus who needs a mask can get one from the campus security office. SLC encourages everyone who can, to be vaccinated and get boosted at the suggested frequency and reminds people to heed public health advice on monitoring for symptoms and doing their part to avoid spreading illness.

