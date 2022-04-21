Sunwing delays caused by data security breach continue

April 21, 2022 at 16 h 08 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Sunwing Airlines Inc. says the network-wide system outage that has grounded travellers and delayed flights to and from sun destinations is still not resolved.

The Toronto-based carrier continues to advise customers travelling over the next few days to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Sunwing has apologized for the ongoing delays, which it says are the result of a data security breach affecting its third-party provider of passenger handling systems.

Sunwing employees have been forced to manually check in passengers while the technology platform is not working.

Sunwing has subcontracted aircraft from other Canadian airlines, including WestJet, Air Transat, and Nolinor Aviation, to help relieve the backlog at some airports.

Sunwing customers continue to report flight delays and long wait times at airports in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.

