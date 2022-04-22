Toronto police to increase visibility on TTC after violent incidents, Tory says

April 21, 2022 at 21 h 14 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press

Toronto police are working to increase their visibility on the city’s transit system in the wake of recent incidents of random violence, Mayor John Tory said Thursday.

Tory said he met with police Chief James Ramer and Toronto Transit Commission CEO Rick Leary to discuss safety, days after two separate unprovoked attacks on subway platforms.

“In the immediate wake of these incidents, I understand Chief Ramer will be working to increase the visibility of police officers in the city’s transit system throughout the coming days and in the weeks ahead,” Tory said in a statement.

On Sunday night, a woman was seriously injured after she was allegedly pushed onto the subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station. 

Late Tuesday, a man was seriously injured after he was allegedly stabbed on the platform at St. George subway station. 

Arrests have been made in both cases.

“This sends a clear message that illegal and dangerous behaviour on our transit system will absolutely not be tolerated – those who commit these terrible acts will be caught, they will be arrested, and they will face consequences,” Tory said.

Tory said the TTC also outlined a plan, which is already underway, to direct security resources in and around the subway system.

He emphasized that transit is not dangerous and said police are not seeing a spike of violent incidents on the TTC.

“The system is safe – that is demonstrated in the hundreds of millions of riders who use the system every year without incident,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.

