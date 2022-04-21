Uber to drop mask mandate in most of Canada, but still recommends wearing one

April 21, 2022 at 13 h 14 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Uber is dropping its mask mandate for customers and drivers in most of Canada, but says they are still recommended.

The company says starting Friday customers and drivers in Canada, except in Quebec, will no longer be required by the company to wear masks, unless required by law.

However, the ride hailing company says it still strongly recommends wearing a mask depending on a person’s personal risk factors and infection rates in their area.

It also says drivers can require customers to wear a mask.

It urged users to be considerate if a driver asks them to wear a mask or cancels a trip because of it.

The company also says users will no longer be required to only sit in the back seat, though it asks customers to use the front seat only if it’s required by the size of their group.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.

