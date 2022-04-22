Canadian tutor Mattea Roach now has eighth-longest ‘Jeopardy!’ streak

April 22, 2022 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canadian “Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach won her 13th game last night, making her the contestant with the eighth-longest streak in the TV quiz show’s history.

The 23-year-old law school tutor lives in Toronto but is originally from Halifax.

She needs just one more win to tie with Matt Jackson at number 7 on the list.  

Roach has so far won $286,081 on the show.

She has also qualified for the Tournament of Champions, where she’ll face some of the show’s most successful players, including 40-game winner Amy Schneider.

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings says Roach and Schneider are among four champs with a double-digit win streak this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.

