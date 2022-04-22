Fresh start for the Alexandria Home Hardware Pro-Stock in 2022!

Cornwall, Ont – Wednesday, April 20, 2022. When our devoted fans are in the Cornwall Motor Speedway grandstand watching the Alexandria Home Hardware Pro-Stock, they will notice something different. A mix of veteran that left the division and several new faces joining for 2022 will bring a new flavour to the full fender category.

The championship will be wide open this year as the crown is left vacant with Dave Seguin leaving the division to focus on personal projects. There are several contenders as Marc Lalonde, Bruno Richard, Roch Aubin, Denis Gauvreau and Eric Jean-Louis are part of the returning veterans that will battle for the title.

The newcomers in the division should receive a lot of attention as well. James Clarke is leading the way having about a dozen Pro-Stock races under his belt, the former Mini-Stock star started a new wave has several of his former division competitors are following suit.

Teammate of Eric Jean-Louis, former Mini-Stock champion Justin Jodoin is moving up to the category along with Brandon MacMillan, Thomas MacDonald and Mike Gaucher, the 4 drivers are following the same path as Clarke.

Two other recent additions have chosen a different path as both Eric Loyer and Ian Richard have traded their Sportsman against a Pro-Stock and will join the group of new faces for this year.

Along with the long list of new drivers joining the ranks, let’s not forget the rookie of the year of 2021, Yanik Potvin and Denis Hamel as well as the return of some American competitors such as Kevin Fetterly, Blayne Nichols and Burton Ward.

The return of the division at Mohawk on Fridays along with the province of Quebec regulars visiting frequently, we should have a field of a minimum of 15 drivers on a regular basis.

The Alexandria Home Hardware Pro-Stock currently has 13 events scheduled in the regular season which includes the coveted Clyde Sligner Pro-Stock Series with a points fund of more than $3,000 and also the popular Farnham Ale Lager Canadian Pro-Stock championship on June 12 which will attract several invaders.

With the renewed interest in the Pro-Stocks, the future is looking bright for the category which is a big win for the fans!