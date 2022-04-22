Iroquois control dam navigational gates temporarily closed

April 22, 2022 — Changed at 9 h 51 min on April 21, 2022
PROVIDED BY ONTARIO POWER GENERATION
Cornwall – April 20, 2022

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is advising users of the St. Lawrence River that the navigational gates at the Iroquois control dam have been closed temporarily to reduce downstream flow. As a result, they will not be available for recreational boat passage.

OPG requires temporary closure of the gates at the Iroquois control dam to mitigate excessive high flows downstream. The gates will remain closed until the high flow conditions throughout the main stem of the Ottawa River, which drains into the St. Lawrence, subside. Recreational boat passage is still possible through the Iroquois Lock during this time. A reminder to the public that the gates allocated for recreational use, when open, must be navigated with extreme caution at all times.

This notification is in accordance with the operating regulations of the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board.

OPG would like to remind all users of the river to take every precaution and obey all signage around dams and generating stations. To learn more about water safety, please visit opg.com/watersafety.

