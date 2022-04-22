Ontario NDP MPP leaves caucus to sit as independent after losing nomination contest

April 22, 2022 at 19 h 05 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

BRAMPTON, Ont. — An Ontario New Democrat who recently lost a nomination battle to run again in his Brampton riding in the upcoming election says he will sit as an independent until his term ends.

Kevin Yarde says in a tweet today that he made the decision to leave the NDP caucus after careful discussion with his family.

The legislature is set to be in session next on Thursday, for the government to introduce its budget, then could potentially not sit again ahead of an expected early May election call.

Yarde, who is the first Black member of provincial parliament for the Peel Region, lost a nomination contest for Brampton North earlier this month to human rights advocate Sandeep Singh.

Three other members of the NDP’s five-member Black caucus sent tweets following that result questioning the leadership that allowed that to happen, without directly naming party leader Andrea Horwath.

NDP policy allows anyone to challenge for a nomination, even in a riding with an incumbent, and Horwath says she will review that policy going forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.

