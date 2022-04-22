Raptors rookie remains doubtful for do-or-die Game 4 versus the Sixers

April 22, 2022 at 17 h 02 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Raptors rookie remains doubtful for do-or-die Game 4 versus the Sixers

TORONTO — Injured Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes remains doubtful for Saturday’s playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Barnes suffered a sprained left ankle in the Toronto’s opening game of their best-of-seven playoff series against the Sixers, when Philly big man Joel Embiid stepped on his foot.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he participated in parts of practice on Friday, and he’s not ruling out the possibility he may play.

The Raptors face elimination on Saturday, trailing Philadelphia 3-0.

Barnes, a finalist for NBA rookie of the year, had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists when he was injured with about nine minutes to play in Game 1. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Embiid hits dagger in OT and Sixers take 3-0 series lead over Raptors
Ontario News

Embiid hits dagger in OT and Sixers take 3-0 series lead over Raptors

TORONTO — The last time the Raptors and Sixers battled in the post-season at Scotiabank Arena, the…

Raptors stars Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet struggled in Game 3 overtime defeat
Ontario News

Raptors stars Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet struggled in Game 3 overtime defeat

TORONTO — Two of the best things going for the Toronto Raptors this season were the exact opposite…

Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes out for Game 3, Saturday return possible
Ontario News

Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes out for Game 3, Saturday return possible

TORONTO — Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes could be close to a return, but it won't be for Game 3 of Toronto's…