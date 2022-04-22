S&P/TSX composite falls more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also down

April 22, 2022 at 15 h 29 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading as losses in the financial and base metal sectors helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 223.84 points at 21,426.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 473.48 points at 34,319.28. The S&P 500 index was down 52.73 points at 4,340.93, while the Nasdaq composite was down 90.05 points at 13,084.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.65 cents US compared with 79.81 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.75 at US$102.04 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 27 cents at US$6.83 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$12.30 at US$1,935.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents at US$4.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

