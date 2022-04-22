SRMT Health Services Reports 72.4% Vaccination Rate

AKWESASNE April 21, 2022 — The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services reported a slight increase in the community’s vaccination rate since March 23rd, which now stands at 72.4%. The vaccination rate includes residents of the Akwesasne community ages 5-years old or more who are eligible to receive either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

During the past month, the FDA has authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for individuals 50-years old or more, as well as for those 12 and older with certain immunocompromised conditions. To date, 47 clients have received the second booster to maintain their immunity and prevent serious illness.

The new Omicron BA.2 variant now accounts for more than 90% of all new positive cases in the United States, so individuals are encouraged to please complete their series of vaccinations. The BA.2 is more contagious than previous variants and symptoms include fever or chills, cough, congestion or runny nose, cough, and other commonly reported symptoms of Omicron infections. Please don’t assume that it’s springtime allergies and get tested to know for sure.

Health Services is continuing to hold its weekly vaccination clinics on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at its main campus located at 404 State Route 37 — no appointment is needed. Anyone eligible for their booster shot can do so from Health Services. They are also kindly reminding clients that masks must still be worn inside the tribal clinic, as well as to please respect an individual’s personal decision to wear a mask in public places.

COVID-19 PCR Testing is available on Mondays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Health Service’s testing garage located at 404 State Route 37, but Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a FREE PCR or Rapid Molecular test by contacting Mountain Medical at the following locations on Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Mountain Medical Urgent Care (Malone)

3372 State Route 11

Tel: (518) 521-3322

Urgent Care Mountain Medical (Massena)

2 Hospital Drive

Tel: (315) 705-0700