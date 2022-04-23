Toronto police arrest fifth suspect in alleged hit-and-run crash that killed woman

April 22, 2022 at 21 h 13 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Police say they’ve made another arrest in an alleged hit-and-run crash in downtown Toronto that left a 30-year-old woman dead.

Investigators say the woman was hit by a speeding Mercedes around 3:15 a.m. on April 14.

They allege the driver took off from the scene.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man Friday and charged him with several offences, including failure to stop at scene of an accident causing death. 

They had previously arrested the alleged driver of the car as well as three others.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022. 

